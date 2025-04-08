Celebrating Innovation: The 3rd India ITME Awards Announced

In an exciting development for the textile industry, India ITME Society has unveiled the 3rd edition of the India ITME Awards. This prestigious event aims to bolster India's position as a technological hub by 2047 through recognition of excellence and innovation in the textile and technology sectors.

The awards feature diverse categories including four for textile engineering and technology, two for students and researchers, two honoring women leaders, and a special category for extraordinary contributions. Applications are open until July 31, 2025, offering significant recognition and rewards.

The India ITME Awards serve as a catalyst for growth, enhancing participating companies' reputations and inspiring technological evolution in the industry. It's an opportunity to celebrate breakthrough achievements that propel the industry to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)