Celebrating Prakash Parv: Guru Gobind Singh's Legacy

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed greetings to citizens on Prakash Parv, honoring the legacy of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru, whose teachings are hailed for their timeless relevance.

Observed annually, the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh symbolizes the light and wisdom he brought to the world, especially with the establishment of the Khalsa Panth.

In her message, President Murmu highlighted the guru's devotion to humanity and his advocacy for equality and justice, hoping these values guide citizens towards a harmonious society.

(With inputs from agencies.)