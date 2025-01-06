Sol Thamizha Sol: A State-Level Elocution Challenge

The Tamil Perayam at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Kattankulathur is all set to host a state-level elocution competition titled 'Sol Thamizha Sol – 2025'. This event targets students between 18 and 25 years and aims to unearth talent statewide.

Spanning nine zones, the competition will kick off on 26th January 2025 in Chennai at SRMIST. Other locations include Vellore, Kadalur, Trichy, Thanjavur, Madurai, Nellai, Coimbatore, and Salem, culminating in a final event slated for 6th April 2025, which will also feature a prize distribution ceremony.

Eligible participants, ranging from undergraduates to doctoral candidates, can register online. A lucrative prize pool of Rs. 40 Lakhs awaits the winners, making it a coveted competition for aspiring orators across the state.

