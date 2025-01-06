Rimi Sen's Spiritual Sojourn at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Rimi Sen, renowned for her work in Indian cinema, recently paid a visit to the esteemed Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The visit was marked by the temple committee's warm welcome, presenting Sen with prasad and an elegant framed picture of Lord Mahakal, delivered by the temple's assistant administrator and protocol officer.

Expressing her delight, Sen remarked that it was her inaugural visit to the sacred site. 'I had heard so much about this place, and today I finally experienced its grandeur,' she stated. The actress commended the organizing committee for their excellent handling of the site, emphasizing the peaceful and systematic environment, while extending her gratitude to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for ensuring a smooth experience. 'There's no crowding or chaos here; everything unfolds respectfully,' she said.

Rimi Sen, whose filmography includes significant roles in Hindi, Bengali, and Telugu cinema, has starred in popular movies such as 'Dhoom', 'Garam Masala', 'Phir Hera Pheri', and 'Hungama'. She also gained popularity from her participation in the reality TV show 'Big Boss' in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)