Historic Appointment: First Woman Leads Major Vatican Office

Pope Francis made history by appointing Italian nun, Sister Simona Brambilla, as the first woman to lead a major Vatican office. Brambilla will serve as the prefect of the Dicastery for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, responsible for overseeing Catholic religious orders.

The appointment is part of Pope Francis' ongoing effort to elevate women to leadership roles within the Church's governance. Until now, women have held deputy positions in the Vatican, but Brambilla is the first to head a dicastery or congregation of the Holy See Curia.

Brambilla's historic appointment was paired with Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime as a co-leader, reflecting the theological requirements of her role. The decision was made possible due to Francis' 2022 reform allowing laypeople to lead dicasteries, highlighting the Pope's commitment to increasing female presence in the Vatican's leadership.

