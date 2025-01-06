Left Menu

Historic Appointment: First Woman Leads Major Vatican Office

Pope Francis has appointed Sister Simona Brambilla as the first female prefect of a major Vatican office, marking a significant step in enhancing women's leadership within the Catholic Church. This move aligns with the Pope's ongoing reforms to allow laypeople, including women, to hold prominent positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Italy

Pope Francis made history by appointing Italian nun, Sister Simona Brambilla, as the first woman to lead a major Vatican office. Brambilla will serve as the prefect of the Dicastery for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, responsible for overseeing Catholic religious orders.

The appointment is part of Pope Francis' ongoing effort to elevate women to leadership roles within the Church's governance. Until now, women have held deputy positions in the Vatican, but Brambilla is the first to head a dicastery or congregation of the Holy See Curia.

Brambilla's historic appointment was paired with Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime as a co-leader, reflecting the theological requirements of her role. The decision was made possible due to Francis' 2022 reform allowing laypeople to lead dicasteries, highlighting the Pope's commitment to increasing female presence in the Vatican's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

