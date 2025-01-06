Left Menu

Global Curiosity Peaks for Maha Kumbh's Digital Edition

The Uttar Pradesh government reported that people from 183 countries are eager for information about the Maha Kumbh, primarily accessing the official website. As of January 4, over 33 lakh visitors explored details about the cultural and spiritual event, enhancing its global appeal as a digital experience.

06-01-2025
The Uttar Pradesh government announced that individuals from 183 countries are actively searching for details about the Maha Kumbh through various online platforms. The event's official website has become the leading source of reliable information, attracting millions of global users.

According to official figures, as of January 4, the Maha Kumbh site has seen over 33 lakh visitors from around the world. People from continents like Europe, America, and Africa have shown interest, illustrating the worldwide allure of this spiritual gathering.

The site's popularity is evident in the significant number of global visitors, with India's traffic being the highest, followed by numbers from the US, UK, Canada, and Germany. This surge reflects the increased interest as the event, introduced as a 'Digital Maha Kumbh', approaches.

