Mumbai Samachar: Digitizing a Rich Legacy of India's Oldest Active Newspaper

Mumbai Samachar, India's oldest active newspaper established in 1822, is embarking on a digital initiative to preserve its historical archives. Founded by Fardunji Marzban, the paper has chronicled significant events over its 203-year history and is now digitizing content to make its rich heritage accessible online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 08:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Samachar, recognized as Asia's oldest active newspaper, is taking bold steps to ensure its survival in this digital age. Established in 1822 by Parsi scholar Fardunji Marzban, the Gujarati daily located in Mumbai's Horniman Circle is renowned for its historical reporting, including pivotal events like India's First War of Independence in 1857 and the formation of the Congress.

In a bid to preserve its legacy, the paper is digitizing its storied history. The project's scope includes transforming old editions into a digital format, making around 10,000 stories from the past two centuries readily accessible on a new website. Despite the declining readership due to digital news platforms, 'Mumbai Samachar' maintains its presence and historical significance.

Editor Nilesh Dave disclosed future plans to expand its digital outreach with forthcoming Marathi and Hindi language versions. Celebrating its enduring influence, a documentary titled 'Mumbai Samachar 200 Not Out' will pay homage to the paper's journey, with a screening scheduled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

