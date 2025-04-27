Mumbai Samachar: Digitizing a Rich Legacy of India's Oldest Active Newspaper

Mumbai Samachar, recognized as Asia's oldest active newspaper, is taking bold steps to ensure its survival in this digital age. Established in 1822 by Parsi scholar Fardunji Marzban, the Gujarati daily located in Mumbai's Horniman Circle is renowned for its historical reporting, including pivotal events like India's First War of Independence in 1857 and the formation of the Congress.

In a bid to preserve its legacy, the paper is digitizing its storied history. The project's scope includes transforming old editions into a digital format, making around 10,000 stories from the past two centuries readily accessible on a new website. Despite the declining readership due to digital news platforms, 'Mumbai Samachar' maintains its presence and historical significance.

Editor Nilesh Dave disclosed future plans to expand its digital outreach with forthcoming Marathi and Hindi language versions. Celebrating its enduring influence, a documentary titled 'Mumbai Samachar 200 Not Out' will pay homage to the paper's journey, with a screening scheduled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

