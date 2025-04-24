Reviving India's Comic Culture: Digital Platforms and Government Support Leading the Way

The Indian Comics Association (ICA) is making strides to revitalize the country's comic industry, emphasizing the importance of government support in funding and improving distribution infrastructure. These measures may potentially drive healthy growth in the sector, according to a statement made on Thursday.

ICA President Ajitesh Sharma highlighted current challenges facing domestic comic creators, such as distribution hurdles, financial instability, and resistance to cultural acceptance. The ICA aims to overcome these obstacles through initiatives such as the Comics Creator Championship, providing a structured platform for creators to showcase and innovate.

The Comics Creator Championship offers both aspiring and professional talents the opportunity to shine on the global stage, with finalists competing at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai. Despite hurdles, the advent of digital platforms has democratized comic distribution, increasing accessibility and readership.

