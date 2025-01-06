Navy Chief's 'ABCD' Mantra: Preparing Youth for India's Rise

In an inspiring address at the Republic Day NCC Camp, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi unveiled the 'ABCD' mantra for life, urging young cadets to embody attitude, belief, character, and discipline as India aims for global prominence.

Praising the National Cadet Corps, Admiral Tripathi lauded its role since 1948, emphasizing its contributions to the nation while using quotes from Swami Vivekananda and Bollywood, as well as poetry by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to motivate the youth.

The 'ABCD' principles entail having a positive attitude, self-belief, strong character, and unwavering discipline. Tripathi assured the ongoing support of the Indian Navy to NCC's training programs, highlighting their synergy and urging cadets to aspire towards a bright future.

