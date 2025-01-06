Left Menu

Navy Chief's 'ABCD' Mantra: Preparing Youth for India's Rise

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi emphasized the importance of attitude, belief, character, and discipline ('ABCD' mantra) in achieving India's manifest destiny. Addressing NCC cadets, he inspired the youth to embrace these values to contribute to India's growth as a great power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In an inspiring address at the Republic Day NCC Camp, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi unveiled the 'ABCD' mantra for life, urging young cadets to embody attitude, belief, character, and discipline as India aims for global prominence.

Praising the National Cadet Corps, Admiral Tripathi lauded its role since 1948, emphasizing its contributions to the nation while using quotes from Swami Vivekananda and Bollywood, as well as poetry by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to motivate the youth.

The 'ABCD' principles entail having a positive attitude, self-belief, strong character, and unwavering discipline. Tripathi assured the ongoing support of the Indian Navy to NCC's training programs, highlighting their synergy and urging cadets to aspire towards a bright future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

