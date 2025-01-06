Navy Chief's 'ABCD' Mantra: Preparing Youth for India's Rise
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi emphasized the importance of attitude, belief, character, and discipline ('ABCD' mantra) in achieving India's manifest destiny. Addressing NCC cadets, he inspired the youth to embrace these values to contribute to India's growth as a great power.
- Country:
- India
In an inspiring address at the Republic Day NCC Camp, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi unveiled the 'ABCD' mantra for life, urging young cadets to embody attitude, belief, character, and discipline as India aims for global prominence.
Praising the National Cadet Corps, Admiral Tripathi lauded its role since 1948, emphasizing its contributions to the nation while using quotes from Swami Vivekananda and Bollywood, as well as poetry by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to motivate the youth.
The 'ABCD' principles entail having a positive attitude, self-belief, strong character, and unwavering discipline. Tripathi assured the ongoing support of the Indian Navy to NCC's training programs, highlighting their synergy and urging cadets to aspire towards a bright future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rozgar Mela: A Step Towards Youth Empowerment
"Centenary celebrations of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will begin from tomorrow": Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamp, coin on birth centenary of former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Rajnath Singh Honors Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Legacy at Inaugural 'Atal Yuva Mahakumbh'
"Atal ji made India proud in world": Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee