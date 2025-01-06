Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Celebrating Indian Diaspora

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar landed in Odisha to join the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention commencing on January 8. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, his deputy Pravati Parida, and state BJP president Manmohan Samal welcomed him at the airport.

Ahead of the three-day event, Jaishankar will visit notable locations including the Sun Temple at Konark and Jagannath Temple in Puri. Odisha has prepared extensively for this significant gathering, the first since the new government was formed, promising memorable arrangements for international delegates.

With over 50 overseas Indians arriving early, the state has rolled out traditional welcoming ceremonies and arranged special accommodation for guests. A series of cultural performances and visits to tourist spots reflect the state's rich heritage and hospitality. Tight security is in place to ensure the safety of esteemed participants and dignitaries.

