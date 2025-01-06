Left Menu

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Celebrating Indian Diaspora

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has arrived in Odisha to participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The event, showcasing the contributions of Indians abroad, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. Cultural activities and special tours have been arranged for international guests. Extensive security measures are in place.

Updated: 06-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:04 IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar landed in Odisha to join the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention commencing on January 8. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, his deputy Pravati Parida, and state BJP president Manmohan Samal welcomed him at the airport.

Ahead of the three-day event, Jaishankar will visit notable locations including the Sun Temple at Konark and Jagannath Temple in Puri. Odisha has prepared extensively for this significant gathering, the first since the new government was formed, promising memorable arrangements for international delegates.

With over 50 overseas Indians arriving early, the state has rolled out traditional welcoming ceremonies and arranged special accommodation for guests. A series of cultural performances and visits to tourist spots reflect the state's rich heritage and hospitality. Tight security is in place to ensure the safety of esteemed participants and dignitaries.

