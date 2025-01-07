Left Menu

Fallen Heroes Honored: A Solemn Farewell

Two soldiers from Rajasthan, Lance Naik Nitish Kumar Yadav and Havildar Hariram Rewad, were cremated with full military honours in their native villages. They died in an unfortunate accident involving an Army truck in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir. The emotional ceremonies saw their young sons performing the last rites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-01-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 00:37 IST
Fallen Heroes Honored: A Solemn Farewell
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In heartfelt ceremonies, two soldiers from Rajasthan received military honours as they were laid to rest in their native villages on Monday. The soldiers tragically lost their lives in a mishap when an Army truck fell into a ditch in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday.

Lance Naik Nitish Kumar Yadav, originally from Riwali, and Havildar Hariram Rewad, from Jayal town, were honoured posthumously in their hometowns. The grief-stricken families and locals gathered to pay their respects, as slogans echoed in remembrance of the fallen heroes.

In a poignant moment, two-year-old Dhairya, son of Yadav, lit his father's funeral pyre, symbolizing the tragic loss borne by the families. Deputy Superintendent of Police Karthika Yadav mentioned that Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, attended the ceremony to pay tribute to Yadav in Riwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025