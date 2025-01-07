Fallen Heroes Honored: A Solemn Farewell
Two soldiers from Rajasthan, Lance Naik Nitish Kumar Yadav and Havildar Hariram Rewad, were cremated with full military honours in their native villages. They died in an unfortunate accident involving an Army truck in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir. The emotional ceremonies saw their young sons performing the last rites.
In heartfelt ceremonies, two soldiers from Rajasthan received military honours as they were laid to rest in their native villages on Monday. The soldiers tragically lost their lives in a mishap when an Army truck fell into a ditch in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday.
Lance Naik Nitish Kumar Yadav, originally from Riwali, and Havildar Hariram Rewad, from Jayal town, were honoured posthumously in their hometowns. The grief-stricken families and locals gathered to pay their respects, as slogans echoed in remembrance of the fallen heroes.
In a poignant moment, two-year-old Dhairya, son of Yadav, lit his father's funeral pyre, symbolizing the tragic loss borne by the families. Deputy Superintendent of Police Karthika Yadav mentioned that Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, attended the ceremony to pay tribute to Yadav in Riwali.
