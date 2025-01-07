Crisis at the Border: Jagjit Singh Dallewal's Indefinite Hunger Strike

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader, has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 42 days at the Khanauri border, advocating for farmers' rights. His condition worsened on Monday evening, with doctors reporting dangerously low blood pressure readings.

A Supreme Court-appointed panel met with the 70-year-old on Monday, urging him to accept medical aid, an offer repeatedly made by the Punjab government under court instructions. Despite the health concerns, Dallewal remains steadfast, refusing all medical intervention.

This hunger strike, which began on November 26 last year, underscores the demands for a legal guarantee on minimum support prices for crops. The Punjab government faces pressure as Dallewal risks his health for these agricultural issues, despite governmental appeals for his hospitalization.

