Social Media Harassment Case: Honey Rose Takes a Stand

Malayalam actress Honey Rose has lodged a complaint against multiple individuals for posting obscene remarks on her social media. Police have registered a case against 30 people and arrested one individual. The investigation is ongoing to retrieve deleted posts and identify more involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 11:58 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Police have recorded the statement of acclaimed Malayalam actress Honey Rose following her complaint about obscene remarks on her social media page.

Honey Rose visited the central police station on Monday to provide her statement. The Kochi Central Police have already filed a case against 30 individuals, arresting one suspect, Shaji, a 60-year-old man from Panangadu, on charges related to sexual harassment via social media.

Authorities are intensifying their investigation efforts to recover deleted posts and identify the accused, charged under several sections of the BNS and IT Act, including those dealing with sexual harassment and the transmission of obscene materials electronically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

