Hollywood Sparks: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's Dinner Date

Rumored couple Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were seen dining together in Santa Monica, California, sparking dating rumors after their respective divorces. Photos obtained by People magazine show the 'Music Man' co-stars holding hands during the outing. Jackman recently split from Deborra-lee Furness, while Foster divorced Ted Griffin.

Hugh Jackman Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actors Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have been at the center of romance speculations, and their recent dinner outing seems to fuel the rumors.

The duo, known for their on-stage chemistry in 'The Music Man,' was spotted hand in hand in Santa Monica, California. Jackman, dressed in a grey jacket and white jeans, paired stylishly with Foster's brown trench coat and olive green dress.

This public appearance follows significant life changes for both actors. Jackman announced his split from Deborra-lee Furness after 27 years of marriage in September 2023. Likewise, Foster filed for divorce from Ted Griffin last October. Both stars have previously spoken highly of each other, adding intrigue to their evolving story.

