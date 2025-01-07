Left Menu

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Showcasing Odisha's Cultural Splendor

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Odisha is a three-day event aimed at strengthening ties between the overseas Indian community and India. It highlights Odisha's rich cultural heritage. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited cultural landmarks in Konark and Puri, emphasizing Odisha's importance on the global map.

Odisha is set to shine on the global stage with the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), a major event to strengthen connections with the Indian diaspora. This triennial event kicks off on Wednesday, providing a platform for Odisha to exhibit its rich cultural heritage and traditions.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the significance of this opportunity, visiting iconic sites like the 13th-century Sun Temple at Konark and the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. "Konark stands as a testament to our heritage and creativity," Jaishankar shared, emphasizing its must-visit status for all attendees.

Alongside cultural site visits, the event will see high-profile attendees, including President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi. The initiative underscores efforts to place Odisha prominently on the global map, inviting the diaspora to explore its cultural landmarks.

