Vice President Urges Unity for India's 2047 Goal
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar advocated for unity over political disruption, urging efforts towards India's development by 2047. At the launch of the nation's largest queue complex in Sri Manjunatha Temple, he stressed countering divisive forces and praised the temple's infrastructure improvements.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday emphasized the need for national unity, urging citizens to look beyond political disruption and focus on achieving a developed India by 2047. 'This is not just a goal; it's our destiny,' he asserted.
Dhankhar inaugurated India's largest queue complex, 'Shri Saanidhya', at the Sri Manjunatha Temple. During the event, he expressed the importance of countering misinformation and anti-India sentiments that aim to divide the nation. 'We must protect the integrity and accomplishments of our democracy,' he insisted.
Accompanied by his wife Sudesh, Dhankhar toured the new facility and praised the temple's commitment to offering state-of-the-art infrastructure for devotees. He was joined by D Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, during the temple visit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
