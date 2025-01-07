Left Menu

Redefining Entertainment: Global Partnership of SRAM & MRAM and Paradigm Pictures

The partnership between SRAM & MRAM Group and Paradigm Pictures marks a significant venture into India's entertainment industry, blending technology and luxury. This collaboration aims to build a world-class film city, integrating cutting-edge technology with elite talent, to revolutionize filmmaking and cater to global audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:36 IST
Redefining Entertainment: Global Partnership of SRAM & MRAM and Paradigm Pictures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The prestigious Warren House witnessed a landmark partnership between SRAM & MRAM Group and Paradigm Pictures AD Ltd, aiming to revolutionize the entertainment industry in India and beyond. The venture combines luxury, technology, and storytelling to set a new benchmark globally.

Present at the event were Dr. Sailesh L. Hiranandani, Chairman of SRAM & MRAM, and Mr. Arvind Dharmaraj, Chairman of Paradigm Pictures, to celebrate this significant expansion into India's entertainment sector. This collaboration aligns with SRAM & MRAM's legacy of innovation and sustainable growth.

The partnership will develop a 50-acre film city designed as a global filmmaking hub, boasting state-of-the-art infrastructure. It includes customizable sets, luxury theatres, and opulent lodging, all aimed at revolutionizing filmmaking and production excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025