Redefining Entertainment: Global Partnership of SRAM & MRAM and Paradigm Pictures

The prestigious Warren House witnessed a landmark partnership between SRAM & MRAM Group and Paradigm Pictures AD Ltd, aiming to revolutionize the entertainment industry in India and beyond. The venture combines luxury, technology, and storytelling to set a new benchmark globally.

Present at the event were Dr. Sailesh L. Hiranandani, Chairman of SRAM & MRAM, and Mr. Arvind Dharmaraj, Chairman of Paradigm Pictures, to celebrate this significant expansion into India's entertainment sector. This collaboration aligns with SRAM & MRAM's legacy of innovation and sustainable growth.

The partnership will develop a 50-acre film city designed as a global filmmaking hub, boasting state-of-the-art infrastructure. It includes customizable sets, luxury theatres, and opulent lodging, all aimed at revolutionizing filmmaking and production excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)