Redefining Entertainment: Global Partnership of SRAM & MRAM and Paradigm Pictures
The partnership between SRAM & MRAM Group and Paradigm Pictures marks a significant venture into India's entertainment industry, blending technology and luxury. This collaboration aims to build a world-class film city, integrating cutting-edge technology with elite talent, to revolutionize filmmaking and cater to global audiences.
The prestigious Warren House witnessed a landmark partnership between SRAM & MRAM Group and Paradigm Pictures AD Ltd, aiming to revolutionize the entertainment industry in India and beyond. The venture combines luxury, technology, and storytelling to set a new benchmark globally.
Present at the event were Dr. Sailesh L. Hiranandani, Chairman of SRAM & MRAM, and Mr. Arvind Dharmaraj, Chairman of Paradigm Pictures, to celebrate this significant expansion into India's entertainment sector. This collaboration aligns with SRAM & MRAM's legacy of innovation and sustainable growth.
The partnership will develop a 50-acre film city designed as a global filmmaking hub, boasting state-of-the-art infrastructure. It includes customizable sets, luxury theatres, and opulent lodging, all aimed at revolutionizing filmmaking and production excellence.
