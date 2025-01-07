A Decade On: France's Resolve for Freedom of Expression Endures

Nearly a decade since the devastating assault on Charlie Hebdo, France marked the anniversary with poignant ceremonies on Tuesday, led by President Emmanuel Macron. The massacre, which claimed 12 lives, including beloved cartoonists, unites the nation once again in its fight for freedom of speech and democracy.

During a solemn event at the former offices of the satirical newspaper, Macron along with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, laid flowers and observed a minute of silence. The gathering commemorated not only the victims of January 7, 2015, but also the continued threat from extremism.

The 2015 attack shook the world, prompting widespread demonstrations in solidarity with free speech. However, a decade later, whether France stands united remains under question, reflecting shifts in public opinion about the role of satire in a modern society.

