A Lasting Tribute: Memorial for Former President Pranab Mukherjee at 'Rashtriya Smriti'

The Indian government has approved the construction of a memorial for former President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtriya Smriti area. His daughter, Sharmistha, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this unexpected honor, which was offered without any request from the family.

The Indian government has decided to honor the late former President Pranab Mukherjee with a memorial at the 'Rashtriya Smriti' area complex. Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. His daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express gratitude for this gesture.

The decision was communicated to Sharmistha Mukherjee through an official letter, acknowledging the government's move to set aside a site within the Rajghat precinct for the memorial. The act is seen as a tribute to Mukherjee's legacy as a distinguished leader.

After receiving the news, Sharmistha took to social media, expressing her heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister. She highlighted her father's belief that state honors should be offered and not requested. For her, this memorial serves as a profound recognition of her father's contributions to the nation.

