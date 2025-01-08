Left Menu

Legendary Folk Icon Peter Yarrow Passes Away at 86

Peter Yarrow, renowned American singer and musician from the 1960s folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, passed away at 86 after a battle with bladder cancer. Known for his activism and creative influence, Yarrow helped popularize songs like Bob Dylan's 'Blowin' in the Wind' and 'Puff, The Magic Dragon.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 01:30 IST
Legendary Folk Icon Peter Yarrow Passes Away at 86

Peter Yarrow, the iconic American singer-songwriter and member of the 1960s folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, has died at the age of 86. According to his publicist, Ken Sunshine, Yarrow succumbed to bladder cancer at his New York home, surrounded by family.

Yarrow's daughter, Bethany, reflected on her father's legacy, highlighting his generous nature and creative spirit, which mirrored his famous lyrics. The group, known for hits like 'Puff, The Magic Dragon' and 'Blowin' in the Wind,' had significant influence in the folk music scene, particularly for their promotion of civil rights.

Yarrow's commitment to activism extended beyond music, advocating for various social causes throughout his life. Fellow band member Noel Paul Stookey, the last surviving member of the trio, expressed his deep admiration and sorrow at the loss of his 'brother' in music. Yarrow leaves behind a lasting legacy, survived by his wife, children, and granddaughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025