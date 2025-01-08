Legendary Folk Icon Peter Yarrow Passes Away at 86

Peter Yarrow, the iconic American singer-songwriter and member of the 1960s folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, has died at the age of 86. According to his publicist, Ken Sunshine, Yarrow succumbed to bladder cancer at his New York home, surrounded by family.

Yarrow's daughter, Bethany, reflected on her father's legacy, highlighting his generous nature and creative spirit, which mirrored his famous lyrics. The group, known for hits like 'Puff, The Magic Dragon' and 'Blowin' in the Wind,' had significant influence in the folk music scene, particularly for their promotion of civil rights.

Yarrow's commitment to activism extended beyond music, advocating for various social causes throughout his life. Fellow band member Noel Paul Stookey, the last surviving member of the trio, expressed his deep admiration and sorrow at the loss of his 'brother' in music. Yarrow leaves behind a lasting legacy, survived by his wife, children, and granddaughter.

