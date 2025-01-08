Kerala Pioneers with Eco-Friendly Water Bottles

In a pioneering move, a Kerala startup under the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd is set to introduce India's first eco-friendly, compostable water bottles. Branded as 'Hilly Aqua', these bottles aim to replace conventional plastic bottles with an environmentally sustainable option.

The initiative, scheduled for a mid-January launch by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, originated after Kerala's Minister for Water Resources, Roshy Augustine, expressed interest in a prototype by Green Bio Products showcased in Mumbai back in 2019.

With Green Bio Products supplying the biodegradable materials, KIIDC will oversee manufacturing. Initially, the bottles will be distributed in high-traffic areas like tourism hotspots and festivals before wider distribution. This positions Kerala as the first state in India to offer organic water bottles.

