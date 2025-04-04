From Student Leader to Chief Minister: Rekha Gupta's Vision for Education Tourism

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during a recent felicitation ceremony at Delhi University (DU), assured that the city government's activities will not hinder the university's work. Gupta, an alumna of DU's Daulat Ram College, reminisced about her student days and credited her college experiences for shaping her leadership skills.

Gupta spoke passionately about promoting education tourism in Delhi, aiming to attract international students. She recalled her time with the Delhi University Students' Union and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which paved her path to becoming a leader. Gupta humorously referred to her past activism days, expressing gratitude for her journey from student leader to chief minister.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh commended Gupta's accomplishments, equating the university's pride in her achievements to parental joy. He confirmed DU's collaboration with the Delhi government to further educational initiatives, highlighting programs for single girl children and orphans. Gupta reiterated her commitment to enhancing Delhi's education system.

(With inputs from agencies.)