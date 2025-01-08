Every Citizen is a Soldier: Unity in Service
Air Chief Marshal A P Singh highlights the role of every citizen as a soldier in nation-building during the Republic Day National Cadet Corps Camp. Emphasizing unity, discipline, and patriotism, he encourages serving the nation beyond the military, inspiring young minds to embody collective national ethos.
During his address at the Republic Day National Cadet Corps Camp in Delhi Cantonment, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh emphasized that every Indian citizen bears a role similar to that of a soldier. He highlighted the notion that patriotism and nation-serving do not necessarily require a military uniform.
Singh praised the cohesion fostered among NCC camp participants, describing it as a space where individuals from diverse backgrounds unify, embodying India's collective spirit. Highlighting the values instilled at the camp, he urged cadets to adopt self-discipline and leadership, reinforcing these traits in their future professions.
Welcomed by enthusiastic performances from cadets, Singh reflected on the unifying nature of cultural diversity present in the program. He conveyed his belief that everyone, uniformed or not, plays a crucial role in the country's safety, urging all citizens to contribute to its security and unity.
