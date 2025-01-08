Pope Francis Denounces Child Labour in 2025 Catechism
Pope Francis condemned child labour, emphasizing accountability for those who exploit children. In his 2025 catechism lesson, he highlighted how mining interests in Congo exploited children. At a general audience, despite health issues, Francis enjoyed a performance by CircAfrica, stressing the urgent need to protect minors.
Pope Francis condemned the exploitation of children, including child labour, calling it a 'scourge' that demands accountability from those responsible. Speaking at his 2025 catechism lesson, he urged the faithful to reject indifference towards such abuses.
Highlighting the issue during a general audience, Francis recounted how children are unfairly used by foreign powers and mining interests, notably in Congo. He accused these entities of greed-fueled exploitation, worsening the plight of vulnerable minors.
Despite battling health difficulties, the 88-year-old pope maintained his strong stance and enjoyed a vibrant performance from CircAfrica, an African-themed circus troupe. Performing in Rome, they captivated the audience with acrobats, robot-operated puppets, and dancers.
