Pope Francis Denounces Child Labour in 2025 Catechism

Pope Francis condemned the exploitation of children, including child labour, calling it a 'scourge' that demands accountability from those responsible. Speaking at his 2025 catechism lesson, he urged the faithful to reject indifference towards such abuses.

Highlighting the issue during a general audience, Francis recounted how children are unfairly used by foreign powers and mining interests, notably in Congo. He accused these entities of greed-fueled exploitation, worsening the plight of vulnerable minors.

Despite battling health difficulties, the 88-year-old pope maintained his strong stance and enjoyed a vibrant performance from CircAfrica, an African-themed circus troupe. Performing in Rome, they captivated the audience with acrobats, robot-operated puppets, and dancers.

