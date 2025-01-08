Left Menu

Pope Francis Denounces Child Labour in 2025 Catechism

Pope Francis condemned child labour, emphasizing accountability for those who exploit children. In his 2025 catechism lesson, he highlighted how mining interests in Congo exploited children. At a general audience, despite health issues, Francis enjoyed a performance by CircAfrica, stressing the urgent need to protect minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:20 IST
Pope Francis Denounces Child Labour in 2025 Catechism
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis condemned the exploitation of children, including child labour, calling it a 'scourge' that demands accountability from those responsible. Speaking at his 2025 catechism lesson, he urged the faithful to reject indifference towards such abuses.

Highlighting the issue during a general audience, Francis recounted how children are unfairly used by foreign powers and mining interests, notably in Congo. He accused these entities of greed-fueled exploitation, worsening the plight of vulnerable minors.

Despite battling health difficulties, the 88-year-old pope maintained his strong stance and enjoyed a vibrant performance from CircAfrica, an African-themed circus troupe. Performing in Rome, they captivated the audience with acrobats, robot-operated puppets, and dancers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025