Left Menu

Disturbance at the Historic Billeshwar Mahadev Temple

A Shivling at the historic Billeshwar Mahadev temple was vandalized, causing outrage. Police arrested Awadhesh Kurmi, reportedly suffering from depression, for the act. The Shivling is revered for its ties to the Mahabharata era, and the incident provoked deep sentiments among devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:28 IST
Disturbance at the Historic Billeshwar Mahadev Temple
  • Country:
  • India

The Billeshwar Mahadev temple in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh became the focal point of public outrage following the vandalism of a Shivling, a sacred symbol revered for its religious and historical significance, officials reported.

Police arrested Awadhesh Kurmi, identified as a resident of Amonua Khera village, linking him to the vandalism. The accused admitted to the act, reportedly driven by mental disturbance owing to his wife's prolonged illness, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Singh.

The temple holds historical significance, with legends suggesting that Lord Krishna and Arjuna visited during the Mahabharata era. This incident has profoundly affected the local community and religious devotees, who regard the site as spiritually significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025