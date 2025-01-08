Disturbance at the Historic Billeshwar Mahadev Temple

The Billeshwar Mahadev temple in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh became the focal point of public outrage following the vandalism of a Shivling, a sacred symbol revered for its religious and historical significance, officials reported.

Police arrested Awadhesh Kurmi, identified as a resident of Amonua Khera village, linking him to the vandalism. The accused admitted to the act, reportedly driven by mental disturbance owing to his wife's prolonged illness, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Singh.

The temple holds historical significance, with legends suggesting that Lord Krishna and Arjuna visited during the Mahabharata era. This incident has profoundly affected the local community and religious devotees, who regard the site as spiritually significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)