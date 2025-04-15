Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Etah: Vandalism of Kalyan Singh Statue Sparks Unrest

In Etah district, tensions escalated following the vandalism of a Kalyan Singh statue by unidentified individuals. The incident intensified unrest after a Dalit youth was fatally shot, leading to community clashes. Authorities are working to restore peace, with plans to replace the damaged statue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah(Up) | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have escalated in Etah district after unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalized a statue of the late Kalyan Singh, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and governor. This incident in Mohanpur village follows the fatal shooting of a Dalit youth during an Ambedkar Jayanti procession, which had already strained community relations.

Local residents reported that during a Dalit procession, stones were hurled at the statue located on Jalesar-Isauli road. Outrage ensued, particularly among the Lodhi community to which Kalyan Singh belonged. Attempts by nearby villagers to prevent the vandalism led to further violence. Authorities, including ASP Rajkumar Singh and ADM Satyaprakash Singh, have called for peace and promised strict action against the vandals.

Amid escalating tensions, clashes erupted between the Lodhi and Jatav communities, resulting in further violence. Noteworthy local leaders have demanded immediate arrests. Efforts are being made to replace the damaged statue, and police presence remains strong to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

