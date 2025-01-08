Revolutionizing Skincare: Obagi Medical Launches Exclusively on Nykaa

In a significant development for skincare enthusiasts in India, Obagi Medical, a leader in medical-grade skincare products, has announced its exclusive launch with Nykaa, the premier beauty and lifestyle platform in the country. Known for products that address issues such as aging and hyperpigmentation, Obagi's presence heralds a new era in dermatological care for Indian consumers.

Obagi's philosophy centers around empowering individuals with healthy, glowing skin, propelling its mission to make advanced skincare universally accessible. The brand has been at the forefront of skincare innovations, from their pioneering vitamin C serums to advanced sunscreen technologies, assuring beauty that stands the test of time.

The partnership was applauded by Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO of Nykaa Beauty, and Chris Driver, President for the South Asia Pacific at Waldencast. They emphasized India's hunger for dermatological skincare and their aspirations to meet this demand with Obagi's heritage of delivering results. Consumers can explore Obagi's range, including flagship products like the Daily Hydro-Drops Serum and Professional-C Serum, exclusively through Nykaa both online and in select stores starting today.

(With inputs from agencies.)