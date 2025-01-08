Left Menu

Bollywood's Varun Dhawan Makes Waves in Luxury Real Estate

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has purchased two luxury apartments in Juhu, Mumbai. He acquired one with his mother and another with his wife, with a combined value of Rs 86.92 crore. Both properties are situated in the Twenty by D'DECOR project, notable for its celebrity allure.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has made significant inroads into Mumbai's luxury real estate market by purchasing two lavish apartments in Juhu, Square Yards confirmed on Wednesday.

The transactions were completed within the 'Twenty by D'DECOR' residential project, renowned for attracting high-profile residents and offering a vibrant lifestyle. Dhawan acquired one apartment with his mother, Karuna David Dhawan, and the other with his wife, Natasha Dalal, at a combined cost of Rs 86.92 crore.

These purchases underscore a trend among Bollywood celebrities and executives gravitating towards upscale properties in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, reflecting a rejuvenated post-pandemic housing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

