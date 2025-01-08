Left Menu

SAG Awards: Top Film Nominees Highlight Screen Excellence

The Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its top film nominees, including 'Wicked' and 'Emilia Perez'. The ceremony, influenced by SAG-AFTRA's largest voting group for the Oscars, will be streamed on Netflix due to cancellations from Los Angeles wildfires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:39 IST
The Hollywood Screen Actors Guild Awards have announced their top film nominations, featuring the box-office sensation 'Wicked' and the Golden Globe winner 'Emilia Perez'. Among the contenders for the best movie cast award are the Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown', the papal drama 'Conclave', and 'Anora', a gripping story about a sex worker marrying a Russian oligarch's son.

These nominations are particularly significant as they reflect the preferences of the SAG-AFTRA actors union members, who are notably the largest voter group for the prestigious Oscars, set to be awarded in March.

Originally, organizers planned a live announcement, but due to wildfires in Los Angeles, it was canceled. Nonetheless, the winners of the SAG awards will be revealed on February 23 during a ceremony that will be live-streamed on Netflix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

