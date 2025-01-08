Left Menu

Saarang 51: A Celebration of Heritage and Inclusivity

The 51st Saarang cultural festival at IIT Madras will feature a multicultural folk parade, traditional art workshops, and a social campaign to empower differently-abled individuals. Events include performances by international artists and workshops to promote Tamil folk arts, aiming to unite creativity, innovation, and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:46 IST
The iconic Saarang festival returns to IIT Madras, celebrating its 51st edition with an array of cultural and empowering events. Held from January 9 to 13, the festival promises a blend of tradition and modernity with its theme 'Frames and Fables'.

This year, the festival spotlights a multicultural folk parade and a campaign titled 'Empower Social Campaign' that aims to uplift differently-abled individuals through art and culture. Workshops promoting traditional art forms like Kalaripayattu, Parai, and Oyilattam are also scheduled.

High-profile attendees such as Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and musician Illayaraja are expected. The festival also includes an international music festival featuring an orchestra from Japan, an Italian metal band, and a Polish accordionist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

