Saarang 51: A Celebration of Heritage and Inclusivity

The iconic Saarang festival returns to IIT Madras, celebrating its 51st edition with an array of cultural and empowering events. Held from January 9 to 13, the festival promises a blend of tradition and modernity with its theme 'Frames and Fables'.

This year, the festival spotlights a multicultural folk parade and a campaign titled 'Empower Social Campaign' that aims to uplift differently-abled individuals through art and culture. Workshops promoting traditional art forms like Kalaripayattu, Parai, and Oyilattam are also scheduled.

High-profile attendees such as Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and musician Illayaraja are expected. The festival also includes an international music festival featuring an orchestra from Japan, an Italian metal band, and a Polish accordionist.

(With inputs from agencies.)