Saarang 51: A Celebration of Heritage and Inclusivity
The 51st Saarang cultural festival at IIT Madras will feature a multicultural folk parade, traditional art workshops, and a social campaign to empower differently-abled individuals. Events include performances by international artists and workshops to promote Tamil folk arts, aiming to unite creativity, innovation, and inclusivity.
The iconic Saarang festival returns to IIT Madras, celebrating its 51st edition with an array of cultural and empowering events. Held from January 9 to 13, the festival promises a blend of tradition and modernity with its theme 'Frames and Fables'.
This year, the festival spotlights a multicultural folk parade and a campaign titled 'Empower Social Campaign' that aims to uplift differently-abled individuals through art and culture. Workshops promoting traditional art forms like Kalaripayattu, Parai, and Oyilattam are also scheduled.
High-profile attendees such as Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and musician Illayaraja are expected. The festival also includes an international music festival featuring an orchestra from Japan, an Italian metal band, and a Polish accordionist.
