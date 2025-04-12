Left Menu

Congress Strategizes District Empowerment in Gujarat

The Congress party is organizing a strategic reshuffle in Gujarat, appointing observers to select district unit presidents. This initiative, under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, aims to empower grassroots leaders by granting more authority to the district units. The first meeting is scheduled in Modasa, Gujarat.

The Congress party has initiated a significant organizational reshuffle in Gujarat, aimed at bolstering its grassroots strength. The party has appointed observers to oversee the selection of district unit presidents in the state, a move deemed crucial to empowering local leadership.

AICC and PCC observers, numbering 43 and 183 respectively, have been tasked with evaluating and selecting suitable candidates for the District Congress Committee (DCC) presidencies under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan. Set to convene in Modasa town on April 15, this strategic meeting underscores the party's commitment to fortify its base.

Citing the importance of grassroots leadership during the AICC session in Ahmedabad, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized that DCC presidents would be pivotal in candidate selection, enhancing accountability and power at the district level. The undertaking aligns with Rahul Gandhi's vision of building the Congress party foundation through empowered DCC chiefs.

