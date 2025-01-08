Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Revives Pravasi Community Ties

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has instructed officials to operationalize 14 new chapters of the Pravasi Rajasthani community and revitalize 12 existing ones. Measures are underway to enhance relations between Rajasthan and its diaspora. A delegation attended a convention to boost investment and collaboration in the state.

  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has ordered the activation of 14 newly founded chapters of the Pravasi Rajasthani community, as per an official statement released recently.

Sharma also sanctioned crucial steps to rejuvenate the 12 existing chapters of the Rajasthan Foundation, a government entity aimed at fortifying connections between Rajasthan and its diaspora.

A delegation led by Rajasthan Foundation Commissioner Dr. Manisha Arora participated in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2025 held in Bhubaneswar. The delegation engaged with numerous Pravasi Rajasthanis during the event, reinforcing bonds with the home state and encouraging community-driven investment and cooperation on novel business ventures in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

