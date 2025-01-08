Rajasthan CM Revives Pravasi Community Ties

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has ordered the activation of 14 newly founded chapters of the Pravasi Rajasthani community, as per an official statement released recently.

Sharma also sanctioned crucial steps to rejuvenate the 12 existing chapters of the Rajasthan Foundation, a government entity aimed at fortifying connections between Rajasthan and its diaspora.

A delegation led by Rajasthan Foundation Commissioner Dr. Manisha Arora participated in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2025 held in Bhubaneswar. The delegation engaged with numerous Pravasi Rajasthanis during the event, reinforcing bonds with the home state and encouraging community-driven investment and cooperation on novel business ventures in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)