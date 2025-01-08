Left Menu

Tragedy at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Lives at Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam

A tragic stampede at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills resulted in the death of six devotees and injuries to dozens as they vied for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam tickets. Officials express deep regret and emphasize preventative measures as the Chief Minister plans to visit the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede occurred at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills Wednesday night, claiming the lives of at least six devotees and injuring dozens. Devotees had gathered in large numbers, aiming for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam tickets, leading to the fateful incident.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu reported that the chaos ensued as a DSP opened the gates, causing a surge that resulted in fatalities. One body has been identified thus far. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound grief over the tragic event via a post on social media 'X'.

TTD officials stressed the necessity of implementing measures to prevent future occurrences and reassured of stringent actions post-investigation. Videos showing police performing emergency CPR on injured devotees circulated widely as expectations mount for an official announcement of ex-gratia compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

