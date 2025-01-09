Left Menu

Farewell to a Folk Legend: Remembering Peter Yarrow

Peter Yarrow, famed member of the 1960s folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, died at 86. Renowned for his activism and musical influence, Yarrow passed away at his New York home after battling bladder cancer. He is remembered as a generous and passionate artist and activist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 04:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 04:22 IST
Farewell to a Folk Legend: Remembering Peter Yarrow
singer

Renowned American folk singer and songwriter, Peter Yarrow, has died at the age of 86. Yarrow, who gained fame with the 1960s folk music trio Peter, Paul and Mary, passed away at his New York home after a four-year struggle with bladder cancer, as confirmed by his publicist Ken Sunshine.

Yarrow, remembered for his iconic musical and social impact, was described by his daughter Bethany as a 'fearless dragon' who led a magnificent life. The trio, which included Noel Paul Stookey and Mary Travers, became widely known for popularizing Bob Dylan's early work and performed hits like 'Puff, The Magic Dragon,' co-written by Yarrow himself.

Beyond their musical achievements, Peter, Paul and Mary were influential political activists, participating in pivotal events such as the 1963 civil rights March on Washington. Yarrow's life was marked by a commitment to social causes, though it also included controversy; he served time for a criminal offense in 1970 but was later pardoned by President Jimmy Carter. He leaves behind a legacy through both his family and his impact on music and social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025