Farewell to a Folk Legend: Remembering Peter Yarrow

Renowned American folk singer and songwriter, Peter Yarrow, has died at the age of 86. Yarrow, who gained fame with the 1960s folk music trio Peter, Paul and Mary, passed away at his New York home after a four-year struggle with bladder cancer, as confirmed by his publicist Ken Sunshine.

Yarrow, remembered for his iconic musical and social impact, was described by his daughter Bethany as a 'fearless dragon' who led a magnificent life. The trio, which included Noel Paul Stookey and Mary Travers, became widely known for popularizing Bob Dylan's early work and performed hits like 'Puff, The Magic Dragon,' co-written by Yarrow himself.

Beyond their musical achievements, Peter, Paul and Mary were influential political activists, participating in pivotal events such as the 1963 civil rights March on Washington. Yarrow's life was marked by a commitment to social causes, though it also included controversy; he served time for a criminal offense in 1970 but was later pardoned by President Jimmy Carter. He leaves behind a legacy through both his family and his impact on music and social justice.

