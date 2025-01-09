Tragedy Strikes at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Multiple Lives

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu expressed profound sorrow over the tragic stampede at Tirupati, which resulted in the loss of several devotees' lives. She conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and hoped for the quick recovery of those injured in the unfortunate event.

The stampede took place on Wednesday night at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, where at least six devotees lost their lives and dozens sustained injuries. The chaos erupted as hundreds of people competed to secure tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Murmu stated, "Distressed to know that a stampede in Tirupati led to loss of life of many devotees. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured."

(With inputs from agencies.)