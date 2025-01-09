Tragedy Strikes at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Multiple Lives
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her distress over a stampede in Tirupati, where at least six devotees died and dozens were injured. The incident occurred as people scrambled for tickets at the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam. Murmu extended condolences to the families and wished the injured a swift recovery.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu expressed profound sorrow over the tragic stampede at Tirupati, which resulted in the loss of several devotees' lives. She conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and hoped for the quick recovery of those injured in the unfortunate event.
The stampede took place on Wednesday night at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, where at least six devotees lost their lives and dozens sustained injuries. The chaos erupted as hundreds of people competed to secure tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.
In a message shared on social media platform X, Murmu stated, "Distressed to know that a stampede in Tirupati led to loss of life of many devotees. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Putin expresses condolences to Azerbaijan's president over loss of life in plane crash, Kremlin says
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash victims
Tragic Bus Accident in Bathinda Claims Eight Lives, Sparks Nationwide Condolences
Skiing Sensation Cyprien Sarrazin Fights for Recovery After Training Accident
Resilience Amidst Chaos: Eight-Year-Old Survivor's Steady Recovery