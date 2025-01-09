Left Menu

Wildfires Prompt Extended Oscar Voting Period

In response to devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extends the Oscar nomination voting deadline. Key dates shift to accommodate affected members, with the announcement moved to January 19. The Academy expresses condolences to those impacted by the fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:46 IST
Wildfires Prompt Extended Oscar Voting Period
Oscars 2025 (Image source: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unprecedented move following deadly wildfires, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended the deadline for Oscar nomination voting. Originally set to close on January 12, the voting period is now extended to January 14, as reported by Variety.

The announcement of nominations, which was to occur on January 17, has been rescheduled for January 19. An email detailing these adjustments was sent to members by Academy CEO Bill Kramer on Wednesday afternoon, signaling the organization's sensitivity to the situation that has struck Southern California.

The message extended condolences to those affected by the blazes, acknowledging the proximity of many industry professionals to the affected areas in Los Angeles. Further disruptions include the postponement of the International Feature Shortlist Screening and the cancellation of the Sound and Makeup Artists Branch Bake-Offs in LA and New York City.

The fires, described as the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles County, have resulted in at least five fatalities and considerable injuries, with the Palisades Fire alone demolishing over 1,000 structures, CNN and CalFire data report,

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025