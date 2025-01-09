Wildfires Prompt Extended Oscar Voting Period

In an unprecedented move following deadly wildfires, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended the deadline for Oscar nomination voting. Originally set to close on January 12, the voting period is now extended to January 14, as reported by Variety.

The announcement of nominations, which was to occur on January 17, has been rescheduled for January 19. An email detailing these adjustments was sent to members by Academy CEO Bill Kramer on Wednesday afternoon, signaling the organization's sensitivity to the situation that has struck Southern California.

The message extended condolences to those affected by the blazes, acknowledging the proximity of many industry professionals to the affected areas in Los Angeles. Further disruptions include the postponement of the International Feature Shortlist Screening and the cancellation of the Sound and Makeup Artists Branch Bake-Offs in LA and New York City.

The fires, described as the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles County, have resulted in at least five fatalities and considerable injuries, with the Palisades Fire alone demolishing over 1,000 structures, CNN and CalFire data report,

(With inputs from agencies.)