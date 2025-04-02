Pakistan Extends Afghan Deportation Deadline Amid Eid Celebrations

In a latest development, Pakistan has extended its deadline for the deportation of Afghan refugees, attributing the delay to the Eidul Fitr holidays. Initially slated for March 31, the deadline has now been moved to the beginning of next week, according to The Express Tribune, which cited a government official.

The impact of this decision affects Afghans holding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) as well as those with Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, documented by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The reports suggest these individuals, numbering in millions, will be required to relocate from urban centers like Islamabad and Rawalpindi once the new deadline passes.

Human rights organizations have voiced concern over the deportation plan, with prominent Pakistani lawyer Moniza Kakar expressing fears about the uncertain future facing many of these Afghan refugees. The geopolitical tension exacerbates after Islamabad's accusations against Kabul for harboring insurgents, claims that the Taliban has consistently rejected.

Meetings held this March between Pakistani delegations and Taliban officials aimed to emphasize the importance of regional security cooperation. Nonetheless, Taliban leader Hassan Akhund has urged for a dignified repatriation process rather than forced deportations, calling for support to those willing to voluntarily return to Afghanistan.

Earlier, Amnesty International and other human rights organizations criticized Pakistan's enforcement of the 'Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan.' Amnesty stressed that forced deportations could intensify the hardships of Afghan asylum seekers, prompting calls for revocation of the controversial policy.

