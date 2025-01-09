Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins the Oscar-shortlisted film 'Anuja' as an executive producer. Set in New Delhi, the film explores the tough choices faced by a nine-year-old girl between education and labor. Produced by Guneet Monga and Mindy Kaling, 'Anuja' highlights global child labor issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 11:23 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Takes 'Anuja' to Oscars
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the Oscar-shortlisted film 'Anuja' as an executive producer, lending her star power to the compelling project.

The short film, set in the backdrop of New Delhi and produced by Guneet Monga and Mindy Kaling, delves into the life of Anuja, a talented nine-year-old, who is faced with a life-altering decision between pursuing education and working in a factory with her sister.

'Anuja' is one of the 15 films selected in the Live Action Short category by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), shedding light on critical issues affecting millions of children worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

