NCC Cadets: Aspiring Leaders and Changemakers of Tomorrow

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, recollecting his NCC cadet days, encouraged youth to aim high and become future leaders. During his visit to the NCC Republic Day Camp, he praised cadets for their roles in community service and expressed pride in the association between the Indian Army and NCC.

General Upendra Dwivedi
  • India

During his visit to the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday called upon the youth to aspire towards becoming the 'changemakers, innovators, and leaders' of tomorrow.

Speaking to a gathering of cadets and officers, General Dwivedi shared his own experiences from his time as an NCC cadet and expressed nostalgia for those formative years. He conveyed his best wishes to an NCC expedition team aiming to scale Mount Everest later this year.

The Army Chief lauded the NCC's significant contributions, citing the large number of cadets joining the army and community service initiatives. His visit highlighted the longstanding bond between the Indian Army and the NCC, which has seen extensive collaboration in training and development programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

