CRPF Launches Public Adoption Program for Retired Canine Heroes

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has launched a groundbreaking initiative allowing civilians to adopt retired sniffer and assault dogs, offering these canine soldiers a comfortable second life post-service.

This marks the first occasion a security force has opened its trained dogs for public adoption, responding to past concerns about potential misuse. Up until this point, retired dogs were typically handed over to NGOs or reputed organizations.

With over 30 canines available from breeds like Belgian Shepherd Malinois, German Shepherd, Labrador, and Mudhol Hound, the adoption process is stringently monitored by the CRPF's specialized Dog Breeding and Training School near Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)