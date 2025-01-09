SAIL's Steel Backbone: Supporting Mahakumbh Mela 2024

SAIL, India's foremost steel manufacturer, announced on Thursday that it has supplied nearly 45,000 tonnes of steel for the impending Mahakumbh Mela, one of the globe's largest religious gatherings.

The Mahakumbh Mela is scheduled to occur in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 25, demanding substantial infrastructural support. SAIL confirmed the supply of varied steel types, including chequered plates and hot strip mill plates.

While SAIL faces financial constraints with a notable reduction in profits this quarter, the company remains steadfast in fulfilling its role in national projects, aiming to enhance cultural and social growth through pivotal infrastructure endeavors.

