Left Menu

SAIL's Steel Backbone: Supporting Mahakumbh Mela 2024

SAIL, India's leading steel producer, has provided around 45,000 tonnes of steel for the Mahakumbh Mela 2024 in Prayagraj, including materials such as chequered plates and joists. This contribution is pivotal for constructing temporary infrastructure. The company continues to support national projects despite a drop in its net profit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:11 IST
SAIL's Steel Backbone: Supporting Mahakumbh Mela 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SAIL, India's foremost steel manufacturer, announced on Thursday that it has supplied nearly 45,000 tonnes of steel for the impending Mahakumbh Mela, one of the globe's largest religious gatherings.

The Mahakumbh Mela is scheduled to occur in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 25, demanding substantial infrastructural support. SAIL confirmed the supply of varied steel types, including chequered plates and hot strip mill plates.

While SAIL faces financial constraints with a notable reduction in profits this quarter, the company remains steadfast in fulfilling its role in national projects, aiming to enhance cultural and social growth through pivotal infrastructure endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025