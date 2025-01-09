Left Menu

Heartfelt Bond Unveiled: 'Bun Tikki' Debuts at Palm Springs Festival

'Bun Tikki,' starring Abhay Deol and produced by Manish Malhotra, premiered at the Palm Springs Film Festival. The narrative focuses on a single father's relationship with his son, emphasizing acceptance and diversity. The cast includes Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Nushrratt Bharucha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:34 IST
Heartfelt Bond Unveiled: 'Bun Tikki' Debuts at Palm Springs Festival
Bun Tikki team at PSIFF (Photo/Film's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Bun Tikki,' featuring renowned actor Abhay Deol and produced by fashion mogul Manish Malhotra, had its world premiere at the prestigious 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival in California. Centered in Nainital, this father-son drama explores the profound bond between a single father and his young son, Shanu.

During the festival, Manish Malhotra expressed, 'Bun Tikki is a deeply emotional journey. The story captivated me from the first read, and I was compelled to make this film. It speaks volumes about parental acceptance, a message crucial for audiences globally.'

Leading actor Abhay Deol echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the screenplay's vitality and the heartwarming mischief between the father and son. He noted, 'The film celebrates love and acceptance, significant themes in today's world filled with division.' The film's notable cast includes Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Nushrratt Bharucha, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025