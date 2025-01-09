Heartfelt Bond Unveiled: 'Bun Tikki' Debuts at Palm Springs Festival
'Bun Tikki,' starring Abhay Deol and produced by Manish Malhotra, premiered at the Palm Springs Film Festival. The narrative focuses on a single father's relationship with his son, emphasizing acceptance and diversity. The cast includes Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Nushrratt Bharucha.
- Country:
- India
'Bun Tikki,' featuring renowned actor Abhay Deol and produced by fashion mogul Manish Malhotra, had its world premiere at the prestigious 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival in California. Centered in Nainital, this father-son drama explores the profound bond between a single father and his young son, Shanu.
During the festival, Manish Malhotra expressed, 'Bun Tikki is a deeply emotional journey. The story captivated me from the first read, and I was compelled to make this film. It speaks volumes about parental acceptance, a message crucial for audiences globally.'
Leading actor Abhay Deol echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the screenplay's vitality and the heartwarming mischief between the father and son. He noted, 'The film celebrates love and acceptance, significant themes in today's world filled with division.' The film's notable cast includes Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Nushrratt Bharucha, among others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Promoting Agro-Biodiversity in Rainfed Areas: Experts Advocate for Traditional Varieties to Foster Climate-Resilient Agriculture
Reviving Agro-Biodiversity: The Rise of Traditional Seed Varieties
Uniting for Linguistic Diversity in Assam's Political Arena
Unity in Diversity: PM Modi's Chadar for Ajmer Dargah
Harmony in Diversity: PM Modi's 'Chadar' at Ajmer Dargah