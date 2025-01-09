Heartfelt Bond Unveiled: 'Bun Tikki' Debuts at Palm Springs Festival

'Bun Tikki,' featuring renowned actor Abhay Deol and produced by fashion mogul Manish Malhotra, had its world premiere at the prestigious 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival in California. Centered in Nainital, this father-son drama explores the profound bond between a single father and his young son, Shanu.

During the festival, Manish Malhotra expressed, 'Bun Tikki is a deeply emotional journey. The story captivated me from the first read, and I was compelled to make this film. It speaks volumes about parental acceptance, a message crucial for audiences globally.'

Leading actor Abhay Deol echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the screenplay's vitality and the heartwarming mischief between the father and son. He noted, 'The film celebrates love and acceptance, significant themes in today's world filled with division.' The film's notable cast includes Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Nushrratt Bharucha, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)