Swiggy's 'Swiggy Serves' Initiative: Reducing Waste, Feeding the Hungry

Swiggy, a leading food delivery aggregator, unveiled its latest project, 'Swiggy Serves,' on Thursday. The initiative focuses on minimizing food waste and battling hunger across its extensive value chain.

In a move to redistribute excess food provided by its restaurant partners, Swiggy has teamed up with the Robin Hood Army (RHA), an organization renowned for its volunteer-based, zero-funds approach to serving underserved groups.

Swiggy's CEO, Rohit Kapoor, announced plans to expand the program's reach from its current 33-city operations. Swiggy and RHA aim to serve 50 million meals by 2030, leveraging technology to rethink food redistribution in a country where hunger affects nearly 195 million people, according to United Nations data.

(With inputs from agencies.)