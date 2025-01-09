Left Menu

Swiggy's 'Swiggy Serves' Initiative: Reducing Waste, Feeding the Hungry

Swiggy launched 'Swiggy Serves' to combat food waste and hunger. By partnering with the Robin Hood Army, surplus food from restaurants will reach underserved communities, aiming to deliver 50 million meals by 2030. The initiative addresses India's significant hunger problem, targeting 33 cities initially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:49 IST
Swiggy, a leading food delivery aggregator, unveiled its latest project, 'Swiggy Serves,' on Thursday. The initiative focuses on minimizing food waste and battling hunger across its extensive value chain.

In a move to redistribute excess food provided by its restaurant partners, Swiggy has teamed up with the Robin Hood Army (RHA), an organization renowned for its volunteer-based, zero-funds approach to serving underserved groups.

Swiggy's CEO, Rohit Kapoor, announced plans to expand the program's reach from its current 33-city operations. Swiggy and RHA aim to serve 50 million meals by 2030, leveraging technology to rethink food redistribution in a country where hunger affects nearly 195 million people, according to United Nations data.

