Entertainment Buzz: From Royal Tears to Rising Stars

A roundup of recent entertainment news includes Duchess Meghan’s grief over her dog’s death, Linabell’s popularity in China, Jennifer Lopez’s emotional film role, Discovery+ price hike, Paramount-Comcast deal renewal, celebrity challenges in Los Angeles fires, Peter Yarrow's passing, and SAG Awards nominees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Duchess Meghan of Sussex has expressed deep sorrow following the death of her rescue dog, Guy, whom she adopted while working on 'Suits.' Her heartfelt message underscores the emotional bond shared with her pet.

In China, Disney's Linabell, a pink fox, captivates hearts, drawing visitors like Ida Jia, who dedicates hours at Shanghai Disneyland. This phenomenon highlights Disney's strategy in tapping the emotional economy.

The list of BAFTA Rising Star nominees features talents like Marisa Abela and Mikey Madison, while Jennifer Lopez connects deeply with her role in 'Unstoppable,' paralleling her real-life experiences as a mother.

In the business of streaming, Discovery+ has announced a price hike as Paramount and Comcast renew their multi-year carriage deal, ensuring continued access to popular channels.

Meanwhile, the entertainment industry faces challenges beyond performance, with Los Angeles wildfires prompting evacuations of stars like Billy Crystal and Paris Hilton. Tragedy also strikes with the passing of folk singer Peter Yarrow at 86.

As the SAG Awards approach, 'Wicked' and 'A Complete Unknown' lead the nominations, setting the stage for Academy Awards predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

