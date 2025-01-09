Duchess Meghan of Sussex has expressed deep sorrow following the death of her rescue dog, Guy, whom she adopted while working on 'Suits.' Her heartfelt message underscores the emotional bond shared with her pet.

In China, Disney's Linabell, a pink fox, captivates hearts, drawing visitors like Ida Jia, who dedicates hours at Shanghai Disneyland. This phenomenon highlights Disney's strategy in tapping the emotional economy.

The list of BAFTA Rising Star nominees features talents like Marisa Abela and Mikey Madison, while Jennifer Lopez connects deeply with her role in 'Unstoppable,' paralleling her real-life experiences as a mother.

In the business of streaming, Discovery+ has announced a price hike as Paramount and Comcast renew their multi-year carriage deal, ensuring continued access to popular channels.

Meanwhile, the entertainment industry faces challenges beyond performance, with Los Angeles wildfires prompting evacuations of stars like Billy Crystal and Paris Hilton. Tragedy also strikes with the passing of folk singer Peter Yarrow at 86.

As the SAG Awards approach, 'Wicked' and 'A Complete Unknown' lead the nominations, setting the stage for Academy Awards predictions.

