The Roshan Legacy: A Cinematic Saga

Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan confessed initial discomfort with a new docu-series titled 'The Roshans,' which shines a spotlight on his illustrious family. Despite his aversion to attention, Roshan acknowledged that the series could serve as an inspiration for many.

'The Roshans,' debuting on Netflix, narrates the rich history and struggles of his family, including Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and the late music maestro Roshan. Hrithik expressed that understanding his family's legacy was pivotal to his career, driving him to remarkable success.

Featuring personal insights and industry perspectives, the documentary offers an intimate view of the Roshan family's three-generation-long impact on Hindi cinema, showcasing their dedication as filmmakers, musicians, and actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)