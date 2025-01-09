Farewell to an Outsider: Jimmy Carter's Last Ride
Former President Jimmy Carter was honored with a ceremonial funeral at Washington National Cathedral, followed by a service in his hometown. The events celebrated his legacy as a humanitarian and leader. Attended by several past presidents, the ceremony was a nod to his lifelong public service and decency.
Former President Jimmy Carter, known for his outsider approach even while in the Oval Office, received a grand farewell with a funeral at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday. The ceremony was followed by another service and his burial in his small hometown in Georgia.
The day's proceedings began as military servicemembers solemnly carried Carter's flag-draped casket down the Capitol's east steps, after lying in state. A 21-gun salute marked his passage to the cathedral, where the Armed Forces Chorus sang the hymn "Be Still My Soul" as the casket was brought inside.
President Joe Biden, a longtime friend who endorsed Carter's 1976 campaign, was slated to eulogize him. Among the attendees were Carter's living successors, including President-elect Donald Trump. The event painted a rare picture of national unity amid partisanship, with former presidents meeting in private before the service.
