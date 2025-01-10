Padma Shri Dr. Rabindra Narayan Singh: A Lifelong Commitment to Medicine and Social Causes
Dr. Rabindra Narayan Singh, an esteemed orthopedist and former leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, has dedicated his life to medical innovation and social activism in India. Recognized with numerous accolades, his efforts continue to inspire social responsibility and cultural enrichment through initiatives like Hindu Tirtha Bhawan.
Padma Shri Dr. Rabindra Narayan Singh, celebrated orthopedist and former International President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, has made a significant mark in both medicine and social work. Born in Bihar's Saharsa district, Dr. Singh completed his MBBS and MS from Patna Medical College & Hospital, before pursuing higher studies and a teaching stint in England.
His commitment to serving India led him to return home where he established healthcare institutions like Radha Vallabh Health Care & Foundation in Kankarbagh. A supporter of welfare causes, Dr. Singh participates in multiple charitable endeavors, including free treatment initiatives and scholarships for pioneering village girls.
In recent years, Dr. Singh has focused on cultural projects, co-launching India's first Hindu Tirtha Bhawan in Patna. He champions Hindu heritage and encourages youth engagement, while appealing for public support to expand these initiatives nationwide. His work exemplifies a blend of medical excellence and devotion to cultural and social enhancement.
