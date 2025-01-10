Left Menu

Wim Wenders: The Cinematic Voyager Journeys to India

Renowned German filmmaker Wim Wenders embarks on his first trip to India for a career retrospective organized by the Film Heritage Foundation. The event spans several cities showcasing 18 films from Wenders's extensive filmography, fostering cultural exchange and exploring India's cinematic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:54 IST
In a landmark cultural exchange, celebrated German filmmaker Wim Wenders is set to visit India for the first time, as part of a career retrospective organized by the Film Heritage Foundation. This exclusive event will span multiple Indian cities, showcasing 18 titles from Wenders's legendary body of work.

Wenders, lauded for his distinctive improvisational style, plans to capture the essence of Indian landscapes in future projects. During his visit, he will engage with audiences and film professionals, fostering meaningful dialogue about cinematic art while attending each screening.

This tour, aptly titled 'Wim Wenders – King Of The Road – The India Tour,' promises to be an adventure, not only for Wenders but also for Indian audiences, who will experience his restored cinematic gems, free of charge, in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

