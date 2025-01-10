Odisha's Sons and Daughters Shine: Global Leaders Return for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Fifty-three-year-old Ravi Kumar Singsetti, CEO of an international firm, expressed elation at being shortlisted for the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, which he will receive in his home state of Odisha.

Ravi Kumar will receive this honor from President Droupadi Murmu at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' concluding ceremony. The award recognizes overseas Indians excelling in their fields and enhancing India's global image.

Ravi, the first Odisha-origin CEO of a Fortune 200 company, feels privileged to share the moment with his 70-year-old mother, representing a momentous occasion for non-resident Indians. His career journey, from humble beginnings in Berhampur to leading global tech giant Cognizant, reflects Odisha's economic transformation over decades, now a leader in steel, aluminum, power, and IT services.

Susmita Rajhans, residing in Bath, UK, is excited about attending the 18th PBD in Bhubaneswar. She spreads Shree Jagannath culture in the UK and feels energized by Odisha's unique culture. Similarly, Ansuman Mohapatra from Doha appreciates Odisha's advancements and supports 'Make in India' initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)