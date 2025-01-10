Emergency: A Cinematic Dive into India's Dark Chapter

'Emergency', directed by Kangna Ranaut, draws attention to a pivotal period in Indian history between 1975-1977. The film explores the 21-month state of emergency declared in India, with Shreyas Talpade portraying former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

This historical drama aims to educate both those who lived through the time and new generations about the era's political intricacies. Talpade stresses the significance of remembering history to prevent its repetition.

The film has faced multiple delays and sparked controversy over its representation of the Sikh community. Despite these challenges, it features a star-studded cast, including Anupam Kher and Milind Soman, and is set to premiere in theaters in January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)